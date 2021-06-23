An opportunity is available for a Research Assistant (Microscopist) to join the Centre for Dynamic Imaging, within the Advanced Technology and Biology Division at Australia’s pre-eminent biomedical research institute.

About the position

The Research Assistant will provide training and support to staff and students in advanced microscopy, including advice on experimental design and troubleshooting for facility clients in widefield, confocal, super-resolution, light sheet and 2-photon microscopy techniques.

A BSc with Honours or Masters is essential, with training in the Biological Sciences or Biomedical Engineering preferred. The position would suit a candidate who has experience in light microscopy and particularly someone who has worked previously on mouse or human tissue, fixed and stained monolayers of cells, live cell preparations, erythrocytes and immune cell types, bone, organs or clinical specimens.

It is expected that the candidate would have experience in confocal microscopy but may not necessarily be an expert. We are willing to consider exceptional candidates with limited microscopy experience who are enthusiastic to learn new techniques. Especially scientifically trained individuals who have a passion for the biomedical sciences and who are highly motivated to work with staff and students to assist them to undertake imaging research at the highest level.

The successful candidate would be responsible for ensuring equipment is well maintained and operating optimally. This includes undertaking quality control on a routine basis, maintaining records, the creation of documentation with standard operating procedures and keeping track of instrument performance. They will also ensure the facility environment is tidy and general consumables are kept stocked. The Research Assistant may also be required to liaise with company representatives and to respond to general enquiries.

The Research Assistant is expected to:

Provide a continuous and reliable service to a large number of clients, such as assistance and training in sample preparation and image capture.

Assist senior staff in evaluating and implementing new imaging methods within the core.

Develop or adapt imaging protocols to suit client’s needs.

Possess knowledge about the operation of laser scanning confocals, 2-photon microscopes and live cell imaging equipment within the facility.

Have experience with or interest to learn about image software platforms, such as Imaris and ImageJ/Fiji.

Be proactive in maintaining equipment operation in excellent working order and in ensuring the facility provides a high quality of service.

Assist in the creation of documentation and a database of processes and pipelines utilised within the facility.

Selection Criteria

Essential:

A Bachelor's degree with Honours or Master’s in Biology, Biomedical Engineering or related discipline.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Excellent time management skills and a high level of motivation in achieving research outcomes.

Knowledge of the current status of imaging instrument manufacture and operation of such instruments.

Experience in confocal and/or 2-photon microscopy or other advanced microscopy techniques

Excellent organisational and communication skills with a proven ability to teach.

Proven ability to research projects at hand and develop new methodologies.

Desirable:

Knowledge regarding the maintenance and repair of imaging systems.

Advanced knowledge of theory and application of a range of scientific imaging and analysis techniques.

Experience in computer programming or microscope automation.

Experience working in a medical research environment and in particular in a class 2 containment laboratory.

Terms of appointment

This position is available for one year initially, in a full-time capacity, with a possibility of extension. (Part-time capacity may be considered). Salary is HEW 5 ($72,036 - $82,743) dependent on experience. Up to 17% superannuation and very attractive salary packaging options are available.

General enquiries can be directed to Dr Kelly Rogers – rogers@wehi.edu.au

A position description is available here.

How to apply

Please email your application including cover letter, CV and a letter addressing the key selection criteria in pdf format to jobapplications@wehi.edu.au, quoting reference WEHI/ANKR220621 in the subject line.

Application closing date: 7 July 2021

Institute Life

At the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute we strive to ensure our staff and students enjoy a great working environment. We value diversity and gender equity in our work force and promote flexible working arrangements for staff to balance working requirements and personal needs. We have implemented a number of gender equity initiatives to support women laboratory heads.

WEHI’s commitment to Indigenous employment

WEHI is working to create a future where Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples will be engaged at the scientific frontier, making exciting discoveries and decisions about the future of health in this country, and part of a leading professional services workforce supporting the realisation of these discoveries. We are committed to creating a culturally safe workplace and offering career development and leadership opportunities to First Nations staff and students. We strongly encourage any Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples to apply.

WEHI’s commitment to diversity and inclusion

At WEHI we strive to foster a flexible working environment that encourages individual differences and promotes collaboration and creativity.We recognise that talent does not sit within a single identifiable group in our society and that WEHI’s ability to shape contemporary scientific thinking and deliver leading professional services relies on a diversity of thought within our organisation. Our action to promote gender equality has been recognised with an Athena SWAN Bronze Award from Science in Australia Gender Equity (SAGE). Our commitment to celebrating diversity and addressing inequities is further demonstrated through our Diversity and Inclusion Strategy, Gender Action Plan, Reconciliation Action Plan and our WE-Pride network for LGBTQIA+ staff and students. We actively encourage applications from, people with a disability, culturally, religiously and linguistically diverse people and people with diverse genders and sexualities. Should you require support during the recruitment process due to special needs or consideration, please contact Andreas Nicolaou, People & Culture Business Partner.